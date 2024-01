Sunday, January 14, 2024, 7:49 p.m.



Updated 7:55 p.m.





The house of the French singer Serge Gainsbourg (1928-1991) opens its doors to the public for the first time 32 years after his death, thanks to a wonderful initiative by his daughter, the Franco-British actress, singer and film director Charlotte Gainsbourg. The Maison Gainsbourg, the…