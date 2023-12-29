Serfor issued a statement, after on December 16 the culinary program prepared a dish called 'Frog legs cracklings', in which they used a large number of these wild animals, which would belong to the type of specimens that the Peruvian State protects.

What happened to 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

During the broadcast of one of the programs, the production revealed a considerable amount of dead frogs that were going to be prepared in one of the dishes by each of the participants of 'Rematch'; However, the fact did not go unnoticed by Serfor and rejected the use of wild animals in television programs.

Serfor statement. Photo: Twitter

Through its Twitter account, the state entity wrote: “The use of several dead specimens of frogs is shown (…). We reject the use of this species, which is protected by the Peruvian State”. Later they announced that they will take measures: “In this regard, we have been coordinating the necessary actions to prevent similar scenes from being repeated in the future, even more so considering that in our country there are 19 frogs characterized as threatened.”.

In the end they sentenced with a call for awareness: “We call on the media and citizens to support actions that promote the sustainable management of our wildlife and knowledge of the biodiversity of our country.”.

