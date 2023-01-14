From the China the brand Seres launches the new in Europe Seres 5 electric SUV, offered in three different versions: Standard 2WD, Premium 4WD version, Flagship 4WD version. From a technical point of view it uses 80 kWh lithium iron phosphate batteries and allo state 90 kWh semi-solid, for a range of up to 530 km on a single charge. The Seres brand has been imported into Italy since Koelliker group.

Seres 5 electric SUV features

Let’s see how this Chinese electric SUV, Seres 5, of the “premium” and sporty category is made. Outside, the lines of the roof descend uninterrupted to the boot, guaranteeing the vehicle very low wind resistance.

Seres 5 Ceramic White

In this way the car becomes a lot more dynamic and more efficient in terms of energy consumption. Seres 5 is available in 8 different colors for the exterior and 5 for the interior, to be combined according to your tastes.

Seres 5 engine and performance

Seres 5 in the configuration 4WD can count on two engines with a peak power of 585 hp (430 kW) and on a maximum pair of 960Nm, overall. Each individual engine a permanent magnets develop 220kW and 420Nm.

Seres 5 rear 3/4 view

Shoot like this from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. To control acceleration and stabilize the vehicle, the chassis is made primarily of a strong, yet lightweight, aluminium alloy. The front suspension a double ball joint minimize the chances of tipping over, while the rear suspension independent with multiple arms trapezoidal shapes improve stability.

Seres 5 autonomy and recharge

Seres 5 uses lithium iron phosphate battery from 80 kWh and allo 90 kWh semi-solid state. On a single charge, the 2WD model can drive 500kmwhile the 4WD model goes up to 530km (WLTP standards). As for compatibility, 95% of systems can be used recharge available in Europe.

Seres 5 charging compartment

In addition, Seres 5 is equipped with many other functions: a mode of smart fast charging which reduces waiting times during the journey, the V2L function capable of supplying energy to small travel appliances such as induction cookers and coffee makers, or even the V2V function which allows, in case of emergency, to charge other electric vehicles in difficulty. Finally, the SUV is also equipped with a modern engine permanent magnets.

Technology on board the Seres 5 electric SUV

Seres 5 also stands out for its 18 ADAS functions of assisted driving, the beyond 300 voice assistants intelligent (among them: 8 active reminder services, 14 telephone functions, 17 navigation functions, 35 multimedia functions), 3 different parking modes (rest, temporary stop, camping) and beyond 20 “Smart Car Ecology” devices (online maps, online music, games, DAB digital radio).

Seres 5 cockpit

The technology is not lacking even in the passenger compartment and is aimed at driving safety. For example, instead of showing all functions on one central screen, three screens are arranged around the driver to make i visible important messagesensuring a clear view from every angle (HUD, 15.6″ central control screen, 12.3″ LCD dashboard).

Seres 5 also features two 40W wireless fast chargers (front and rear). The panoramic roof from 85 inches (field ratio 97.7%), available as an option, offers a wide view.

Seres 5 panoramic roof

Finally, new materials for soundproofing and thermal insulation keep the interior a lot silent at any speed.

Seres 5 electric SUV prices from China

Seres 5 has been on sale in Europe since March 2023, with a price list starting from 63,900 euros (Standard 2WD). For the setups Premium And Flagship 4WD go up respectively to 67,900 And 74,900 euros.

Seres 5 rear

The electric SUV the Seres brand offers a 8 year warranty (160,000 km) which covers the battery, electric motor and electric control system and another of 4 years (100,000 km) for the vehicle.

👉 Seres 5 Standard 2WD: from €63,900

👉 Seres 5 Premium 4WD: from €67,900

👉 Seres 5 Flagship 4WD: from €74,900

Photo Seres 5 electric SUV

👉 Electric car charging rates

