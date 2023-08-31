Cacique asked the commission so that he could go dressed to the hearing, which starts at 9 am; the request was answered

Chief José Acácio Serere Xavante will testify on Thursday (31.Aug.2023) at 9 am at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Anti-democratic Acts at the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District). He asked the commission so that he could go dressed for the hearing. He was answered. Serere Xavante was arrested in December by order of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes. He is accused of practicing illegal conduct in acts against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections. His arrest, in December last year, led to scenes of vandalism in Brasília. Serere Xavante had already been invited to testify at the CPI on May 25, but he did not attend. In addition to the chief, they also testified on Thursday (31.Aug) at the collegiate Armando Valentin Settin Lopes de Andrade, a self-employed person who was arrested red-handed on January 8 for participating in the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers. Both deponents go to the CPI as witnesses.