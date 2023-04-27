Serenity – The Island of Deception: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 27 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno airs Serenity – The Island of Deception, a 2019 thriller film directed by Steven Knight with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, lasting 106 minutes. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

On the run from his past, Baker Dill has retired to an island off the coast of Florida. Lonely and quick-tempered, on fishing trips he hopelessly chases a giant tuna, while ashore, between one drink and another, he hangs out with the mature Constance. One day his ex-wife Karen shows up on the island and asks him to save her and their son from her abusive new husband. The woman offers Baker to throw the man in the water during a boat trip, in exchange for 10 million dollars. Torn between his new life and the one from which he fled, tempted by money but consumed by doubts, Baker finds himself in a reality that he can’t handle, a puppet in the hands of a mysterious puppeteer…

Serenity – The Island of Deception: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Serenity – The Island of Deception, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matthew McConaugheyJohn Mason / Baker Dill

Anne HathawayKaren Zariakas

Diane LaneConstance

Jason ClarkeFrank Zariakas

Djimon HounsouDuke

Jeremy StrongReid Miller

Charlotte ButlerLois

David ButlerJack

Rafael SayeghPatrick Zariakas

Kenneth FokLionel

Garion Dowds: Samson

Redd Pepper: Playmouth DJ

Streaming and TV

Where to see Serenity on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 27 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.