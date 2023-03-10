Mercedes never so bad since 2013

Mercedes had closed 2022 with several encouraging performances to the point of scoring a double in Brazil with George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a weekend marked by set-up problems for the Red Bull RB18. In addition to the high note of Interlagos, the W13 also offered good performances in the United States and Mexico, however, clearly losing the comparison with the Ferrari F1-75 in the Abu Dhabi grand finale. In Bahrain, the technicians of the Brackley team were apprehensively awaiting the verdict on the side-zero 2.0 aerodynamic concept, and the sentence was ruthless. The W14 finished in fifth position, the worst start for Mercedes since 2013 when Lewis Hamilton made his debut for the Star in Melbourne in the same position on a Sunday also marked by the retirement of Nico Rosberg due to an electrical problem.

Lapidary Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff flatly slammed the car brought to Sakhir, calling it ready to be binned. The designers of the Brackley team have been openly criticized by the number one of the Mercedes wall and now the arrival on the track of the famous ‘plan-B’ already mentioned by Toto Wolff is awaited, anticipating that the W14 would change during the start of the season. To the disappointment of the Austrian manager is added that of Lewis Hamilton, who stated that the designers did not listen to him. George Russell for his part spoke of a 2023 that must be partially sacrificed to find competitiveness again.

Schumacher does not lose optimism

Mick Schumacher, third driver for Mercedes this year, expressed hopeful words about the continuation of the Brackley team’s season despite such a complicated start in Bahrain. “Everyone within the team is trying to focus on the positives and looking forward to hopefully things change soon – the words of Schumacher guest of the podcast F1 Nation – I think that, in general, Mercedes has always proved to be one of the best teams in bringing to the track updates capable of turning things around. Both Wolff and Hamilton are experiencing a situation they are not used to, but I am sure their work will intensify even more to resolve the situation.” It is no coincidence that the imitator Conor Moore depicted Toto Wolff as a new ‘Totominator’, a team principal on a mission with the cry of “I will come back”.