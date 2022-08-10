On Monday night, Serena Williams, almost 41 years old, managed to his first victory in the last 440 days after defeating the Spanish Nuria Párrizas during the first round of the Canadian Masters 1000.

To the surprise of the spectators, in the midst of their joy, the most successful American tennis player in history hinted that the end of her career was near. “I guess there is only one light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know, I’m getting closer to the light. Lately that has been everything for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”confessed in a short press conference.

Less than 12 hours later, throughout a heartfelt confessional letter in ‘Vogue magazine’, his intentions to put the last point took flight:

“I’ve never liked the word ‘retirement.’ It doesn’t seem like a modern word to me (…) perhaps the best word to describe what I’m doing is ‘evolution’. I am here to tell you that I am moving away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Shortly after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family, “he said in the letter.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That moment is always difficult when you love something so much. My God, I like tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” she added.

And so, between statements that evoke light, evolution and love, Serena Williams announced that her retirement from the sport is a matter of weeks. On the calendar, the woman who has 23 grand slam titles has the Canadian Masters, the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and a stop that is projected as the last of her almost 24-year career, the US Open.

The sequence is clear: for that tournament he started playing tennis, there he won his first title in a big one and on his hard court he hopes to say his last goodbye.

planned to shine

Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams.

The incredible story of Serena Williams in tennis he began in the eighties at the hands of Venus, the other of his four sisters who marked a milestone in the sport, and the notebook of his father, Richard.

That lower-class African-American, who had been trained in his youth by a mysterious coach named Oliver and nicknamed ‘Old Whiskey’, bequeathed in a 78-page compendium a plan as rigorous as it is strange so that Venus and Serena, her two youngest daughters, would become the best tennis players.

The streets of Compton, a city in Los Angeles (United States) that has historically been marked by high crime and poverty rates, witnessed the strict training that both sisters, separated by a year, followed before they entered school.

Due to the precarious conditions in which the family lived, the only way for the little Williams girls to train a sport that emerged in the comforts of the elite was the Compton public court. There, no matter if it was rainy or sunny, or if the little ones were tired, Venus and Serena built the foundations of the game that would later take over the great stages of the world.

Although today Serena appears as the most successful, the one in charge of promoting the jump of the sisters was Venus, who, being older and more skilled from the outset, began to stand out much earlier.

Due to her performance in minor tournaments, opportunities to play on the Women’s Tennis Association junior circuit (WTA) insistently knocked on the family’s doors.

Nevertheless, Richard, in his strictness, did not want Venus to compete so soon in the big tournaments..

I’d like to think that, thanks to me,

female athletes can be themselves. They can play aggressively and raise their fists.”

The context, marked by an excessive demand for the players – which some find similar to theirs – and the absence of black tennis players, justified their refusals.

After an agreement with the renowned coach Rick Macci, who already had promising careers in his hands such as those of the Americans Jennifer Capriati and Mary Pierce, the Williams family moved to Florida with all the financial support for Venus to be part of his academy. .

Then, after intense discussions between the mentor father and the new coach, the oldest of the Williams, at 14 years old, made her debut on the professional circuit in November 1994. Serena, then, kept training in his shadow.

That, as he now acknowledges in his letter in fashionwas the key to firmly starting his professional career: “When I was little, I wasn’t very good at tennis. It made me very sad to see that I didn’t have all the early opportunities that Venus did, but that helped me. She made me work harder, turning me into a wild fighter. I made up my mind that she would travel to tournaments with Venus as her ‘hitting partner’ and, if a slot was available, she would play. I followed her around the world and watched her. When she lost, I understood why, and I made sure I didn’t lose the same way. That’s how I started moving up the rankings so quickly, because I learned the lessons from Venus’ losses instead of my own.”.

“I watched, I listened and then I attacked. But if I hadn’t been in the shadow of Venus, I would never be who I am. When someone told me that I was just the little sister, that’s when I really got emotional.”, he recalls today.

living history of sport

Serena (left) and Venus Williams (right), American tennis players.

Serena’s entry under the spotlight was not the best. It took almost two years of discreet presentations for the youngest of the Williams to show off her true quality. But from the moment she gave it, there was no one to stop her.

Serena’s first big victim was the Serbian-born Monica Seleswho, being number two in the world, saw how Williams, barely 17 years old, thrashed her at the then 1997 Ameritech Open in Chicago.

“I remember that night, when I got back to my hotel, I called my agent and said ‘my days are numbered’”Seles commented in an interview done in 2020. That year, the youngest of the Williams entered the top-100 of the world ranking.

Paradoxically, his grand slam debut was in 1998 with a defeat at the hands of Venus in the Australian Opena tournament in which today she is the top winner of the open era.

However, in 1999 his time came to hit the table by winning his first big: the US Open.

To do so, Serena had to defeat the American Lindsay Davenport, then number two in the world, in the quarterfinals, the also American Mary Pierce, who was the eighth best in the ranking, in the semifinal, and in the final the German Steffi Graf, by then seventh in the ranking.

From then on, with a game marked by physical power, Serena Williams carved out a career in which from 1999 to 2019 she came to play 34 grand slam finals. Her 23 titles are distributed in seven of the Australian Open, seven of Wimbledonsix from the US Open and three from Roland Garros.

As if she lacks distinctions, Serena is the only tennis player in history who has managed to win the four majors in both doubles and singles in the same seasonafter achieving it in 2012.

Also, together with Venus, he forged one of the most successful doubles couples that has stepped on the tennis courts. Together, the sisters lifted 14 Grands and claimed three Olympic medals (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012).

Serena’s showcase holds 98 overall trophies, of which 73 are from singles tournaments, 23 from doubles and two from mixed doubles.

There is life beyond tennis

Very few realize that in the midst of her successful career, along with the challenges she faced since she was a child, Serena had to overcome a pulmonary embolism and win, two months pregnant, her last grand slam, that of the Australian Open 2017.

Now, after spending most of her life with a racket in her hand, the youngest of the Williams sees that her most important game is to dedicate herself to the family.

In his rearview, tennis appears as a “sacrifice” that he enjoyed doing it. However, in that kind of farewell letter, he makes it very clear that Olympia, her daughter, and the other child she wants to bring into the world, he does not “want to put too much pressure on them”. Knowingly, he assures that he is “still trying to figure out that balance.”

Fans envision Serena lifting a new US Open trophy in early September that will see her surpass Margaret Court’s record. But Williams no longer has anything to prove on the courts.

“I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I do not think it’s fair. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something has to happen.”it is said in his letter.

She, who for a long time worked under her father’s compass, wants to fulfill her daughter’s dream of being a big sister. That’s the next trophy she’ll be looking for.

