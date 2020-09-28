Serena Williams started this Monday at Roland Garros the tenth attempt to win her 24th Grand Slam title with which to equal the absolute record of the Australian Margaret Court. The American did well, overcame a bad start, with a break against, resolved the first set in her favor in the tiebreaker and endorsed her in the second a donut to his compatriot Kristie Ahn, who debuted in the Parisian tournament: 7-6 (2) and -6-0 in 1h: 41. Williams had already beaten him 27 days ago at the US Open, also in the first round.

Dressed in a black dress, with pirate leggings, a skirt over them and long sleeves, Serena little by little found her game and the power that she can still print with her blows Wilson helped him move the heavy balls with danger, while his rival lost steam. Serena will face Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round, the tennis player who marveled at the US Open after being unemployed for three years for maternity. The Bulgarian, who got off in New York, among others, Garbiñe Muguruza, easily beat the German Petkovic (double 6-3).

Heads and tails among the favorites

As for the rest of the favorites, the Dutch Kiki Bertens (5th) beat the Ukrainian Zavatska (2-6, 6-2 and 6-0) And after going a few months without playing because he resigned from the US tour, he will try to repeat the success of his semifinals in 2016 on the surface that he does best, the earth. For this, she will have to win first in the second round against the Italian Sara Errani. Amanda Anisimova (25th) passed over the German Korpatsch in her best match so far this year (6-2, 6-0). The American, semifinalist in Paris in 2019, placed 24 winners to her rival, while she could only connect 6. In the second round she will meet her compatriot Bernarda Pera. Svetlana Kuznetsova (28th), Karolina Muchova (22nd) and Marketa Vondrousova (15th) did not fulfill their seed status. The Russian lost against her countrywoman Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 2-6 and 6-1) and the Czechs fell to the American McHale (6-2 and 6-4) and the Polish Swiatek (6-1 and 6-2) , respectively. The third favorite, Elina Svitolina, who got rid of the Russian Gracheva by 7-6 (2) and 6-4, was not wrong. The Ukrainian had never had such a high ranking in a Grand Slam and had not fallen at the first change at Roland Garros, a tradition that continues. He will face the surprising Mexican from the qualy Renata Zarazúa.

