The American tennis player, who will turn 40 in September, has not won a ‘Grand Slam’ tournament since 2017 when she crowned the Australian Open. On February 18, after losing to Naomi Osaka for a place in the final, Serena said goodbye to the press conference in tears and rumors about her possible retirement began to circulate.

With the last point of the game against the Japanese Osaka in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2021, Serena Williams’ dream fell. If he reached the final and won, he won his twenty-fourth ‘Grand Slam’ title, as the great tennis contests are known. With this, he would have tied the Australian Margaret Court, owner of the record for individual titles.

“The Aussie crowd is so amazing, so it was nice to see …. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.” Serena shared a heartfelt appreciation for the Melbourne fans after her quest for 2️⃣4️⃣ fell short. ❤️# AO2021 | #AusOpen – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021

But everything did not stop there. Serena, who was contesting her 20th Australian Open, took a few minutes to greet the crowd and people responded with applause. It is the first time that the American returns to the courts after the isolation that Australia decreed for the state of Victoria due to an outbreak of Covid-19 that emerged in a hotel.

On social media, the player said goodbye to her followers. “Melbourne and my Australian fans: Today was not an ideal result or performance, but that happens… I feel very honored to be able to play in front of all of you. Your support, your applause, I just wish I did better today. I will always be indebted and grateful to each and everyone. I love them. I love them. I love them. I adore them, ”the player wrote on her Instagram account.

However, the post-game press conference marked a particular moment. There, when asked about her gesture with the public, the American commented: “If I ever say goodbye, I would not tell anyone.” The journalists then asked her if her defeat was due to “a bad day at the office,” to which she replied: “I don’t know. I’ve just finished”.

Serena Williams’ level amid retirement rumors

Serena is one of the few survivors of a generation of female tennis players who put up big battles since the late 1990s.

She is the only player over 35 years of age who ranks among the best 20 on the planet by being ranked 11. In fact, in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) only two players They are present in the ‘top 20’ and both are below Serena Williams. They are Victoria Azarenka, 31 and Petra Martic, 30.

But, unlike many opponents, Serena Williams is a mother. In September 2017, the tennis player gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, which took her away from the courts for a while.

However, before motherhood and a few weeks pregnant, she conquered the Australian Open, her last major tournament.

Between 1998 and 2017, Serena played a total of 29 ‘Grand Slam’ finals, only falling in six of them. Since 2018, he has played four finals (one of them against Osaka, at the US Open 2018) and has not achieved victory.

Despite this, he maintains a high level. One of her former rivals even spoke about the quality of Serena. Belgian Justine Henin (winner of 43 individual titles, seven of them ‘Grand Slams’) retired in Melbourne 10 years ago. When asked by the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ if she saw herself competing at the Williams level, she replied: “No way, there is no possibility.”

Reactions in favor of Williams after the defeat

Many were the reactions left by the defeat of Serena Williams. One of them came from her opponent, Naomi Osaka. “When I was little, I saw her win all those titles and now it’s different because I compete with her from you to you,” said the Japanese after the match ended.

For his part, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who advanced to the final of the tournament, justified the defeat in the responsibility that it demands wanting to mark history within the sport.

“When you are chasing great things, which are related to the history of the sport, obviously it carries a lot of weight, a lot of pressure. Regardless of the number of years you have played on the tour and the experience you have (…) I can feel empathy for Serena and what she’s going through. She is an amazing champion who inspires male and female athletes around the world in what she’s been doing, I mean, she’s still doing it at her age. It’s extraordinary ”, said the number one ranking in the men’s branch.

But retirement does not seem to appear in Serena’s sports life. His sister Venus, with whom he rivaled years ago, remains on the circuit despite being 40 years old.

With EFE and Reuters