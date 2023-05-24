Serena Williams recently announced her pregnancy to her first child, Olympia, in a cute video posted on her YouTube channel titled “Olympia’s Surprise.” The celebrated tennis player shared this emotional moment with her fans as she broke the happy news to her adorable five-year-old daughter. The public has already learned about Serena’s second pregnancy during this month’s Met Gala, but the video offers an additional intimacy by allowing you to share this special moment with her family. During the recording, Serena told a funny anecdote: Olympia had not yet realized that her mother was pregnant with her and she affectionately called her belly “big”, showing some concern for her weight gain. Later in the video, Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband, joins them in sharing the news with Olympia. The little girl clearly shows enthusiasm and excitement for the arrival of her new little brother or sister, showing her happiness through contagious running and screaming.



00:29