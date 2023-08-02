Serena Williams expecting second child, is a girl

Former world tennis number one Serena Williams is pregnant with a baby girl. The American champion is pregnant with her second child, as revealed last May on the red carpet of the Met Gala event, and during a party with friends and relatives, together with her husband Alexis Ohanian, she discovered the gender of her second child: a girl. Tons of guests showed up at the Gender Reveal Party, including Richard and Serena’s sister Venus. In the youtube video it seems that they would have discovered the sex with a cake but Alexis colored it yellow to play a joke on his wife Serena, up to the revealing video and the joy of her parents. The couple already have a five-year-old daughter named Olympia.

