It has been known that for a long time one of the best tennis players in history has played to achieve only one goal: to win her 24th Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court’s record. But the tournaments (and the years) pass and the American does not manage to reach that maximum glory. In January 2017 he won the Australian title and his 23rd Grand Slam. After her motherhood, in 2018 she lost the Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows finals to Germany’s Kerber and Japan’s Osaka, respectively (both had a better ranking at the time); and in 2019 she repeated and played the decisive matches in London (with the Romanian Halep) and New York (with the Canadian Andreescu, 15th in the ranking). That was his last end, the last time he was one step away from the goal, from that increasingly distant goal.

Williams’ big problem today is his physique. It has no problem matching the power of the new generation, but it no longer has the mobility of before. The one that transformed her into a tremendously successful and absolutely overwhelming number 1 in the world as it was in 2002 and 2015, perhaps her best years … 13 apart!

Today Williams finds it difficult to face players like Naomi Osaka, for example, which takes no less than 16 years (yes, when Osaka was 2, Williams had already won her first Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows; and by the time the 2021 Australian finalist was 4, she was already the best tennis player in the world.)

Most of the tennis world wants Serena Williams to reach that magic number 24. But she and everyone should know that her legacy is stronger than the frustration at not being able to achieve it. And even if I say “No more”, his name has already become that of a legend.

Rarely did it take as long to leave a court to receive a standing ovation as it happened yesterday after the defeat. Maybe at that moment Serena Williams defined her future outside of a tennis court …