The numbers don’t lie; on the contrary, they speak for themselves: the 25 highest-paid female athletes of 2022 grossed an estimated $285 million -more than a trillion Colombian pesos-, according to ‘Forbes’. At least eight made profits of $10 million, twice as much as in 2021.
1. Naomi Osaka
The Japanese tennis player is a winner on the courts, but also on the ‘Forbes’ list, which attributes a fortune of 51.1 million dollars to her –more than 241 billion pesos- coming from sponsorships, investments in pickleball teams and companies created by it.
2.Serena Williams
With an impeccable track record of more than two decades, Serena Williams is one of the best athletes in the world and also one of the highest paid. By 2022, he raised 41.3 million dollars -more than 195 billion pesos- among the shares he owns in his company, Serena Ventures.
3.Eileen Gu
In third place comes the skier Eileen Gu, who this year accumulated 20.1 million dollars -more than 95 billion-, since she is not only a dominant athlete -winner of two Olympic medals- sponsored by brands such as Red Bull, Therabody and Louis Vuitton, but also a budding model.
4. Emma Raducanu
Tennis is once again part of the list thanks to Emma Raducanu, a young woman who in 2021, at the age of 18, made history by winning the US Open. Just a year later, in 2022, she managed to earn 18.7 million dollars -almost 89 billion pesos- thanks to advertising revenue.
5. Iga Świątek
With earnings of 14.9 million dollars -more than 70 billion pesos-, the Polish Iga Świątek takes fifth place. This 2022 she triumphed at the Grand Slams at Roland Garros and the US Open, the WTA 1000 in Doha, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells and two other tournaments.
6.Venus Williams
Only three positions below her sister, Serena Williams, is Venus, who played four tournaments -lost- this 2022, but earned income of 12.1 million dollars -more than 57 billion pesos-. This thanks to her millionaire sponsorships and her busy schedule as a speaker.
7. Coco Gauff
She is the youngest tennis player -18 years old- positioned among the top hundred of the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). This 2022, she obtained 11.1 million dollars -more than 52 billion pesos- and recently signed an extension with New Balance, which is believed to have come with a salary increase.
8.Simone Biles
Between advertisements for Subway and Powerade, television appearances at the Super Bowl and the launch of a clothing collection with Athleta, the American gymnast Simone Biles managed to make a fortune of 10 million dollars – just over 47 billion pesos.
9. Jessica Pegula
The American tennis player ends the year being one of the most outstanding athletes in her union and, in addition, with a fortune of 7.6 million dollars -just over 36 billion pesos- in her bank account. She has endorsement deals with Adidas, Yonex, and Ready Nutrition.
10.Minjee Lee
To close with a flourish is the Australian golfer Minjee Lee, who won the prize at the US Open, one of the biggest tournaments in women’s golf. Thanks to this and her triumph in the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, she obtained income of 7.3 million dollars -more than 34 billion pesos-.
