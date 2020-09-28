World tennis tennis player Serena Williams became the mother of a daughter in 2017, winning a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, including 23 singles. At the same time, the player also shared his delivery experience. She told in an interview that when she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, she felt that she would die. In fact, Serena had to face many problems at the time of her birth. She remained in bed for about 6 weeks after the birth of the daughter and had difficulty breathing.

Serena was suffering from pulmonary embolism: Serena had told that she had got pulmonary embolism. Regarding this deadly disease, doctors say that this disease persists during pregnancy or for 2-3 weeks after delivery. Embolism is actually a clot of blood. When this clot enters the lungs, it is called PE. Oxygen levels decrease during PE and it can damage any part of the body. It is also the leading cause of sudden death during pregnancy.

Symptoms and prevention of pulmonary embolism: Talking about the symptoms of pulmonary embolism, you may have difficulty breathing during pregnancy. Sometimes your heartbeat starts to intensify and you feel chest pain. Apart from this, you feel like restlessness and fainting. If there is swelling in the veins of the pregnant woman’s feet and there is pain while walking, then it is also considered a symptom of PE. To prevent this disease, maintain control of your weight during pregnancy as excess weight affects your veins and blood flow. If you want to stop the clots, then consume as much water as possible.

Implantation bleeding occurred 7 weeks after pregnancy: On the other hand, Serena found that after 7 weeks of pregnancy she had started having periods. Serena was surprised to see this, but the doctor said that it could be vaginal bleeding or implantation bleeding, which she understood as periods. This bleeding often occurs in 20 to 40 percent of women after 14 weeks of pregnancy. In fact, when the fetus moves to the uterus after fertilization, during this time, the fetus reaches the uterus directly through the fallopian tube and stops in the thick layer of the uterus. At the same time, light bleeding occurs during this process, which is called implantation bleeding.

What are its symptoms and how to improve it? If you talk about symptoms of vaginal bleeding or implantation bleeding, it can also be due to increased sensitivity of the cervix after having sex. During this time you have mild cramps and less bleeding. Implantation can also cause frequent urination and because of this increases the blood flow in the pelvis. At the same time, when it is talked about the days of implantation bleeding, doctors tell it to be only 24 to 48 hours at most. If you want to reduce the chance of implantation, then you should eat more fiber-rich foods and eat foods with omega 3 fatty acids.

In the end, we will tell you to keep in constant contact with your doctor during pregnancy and seek advice immediately if you have any problem.