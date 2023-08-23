Former top tennis star Serena Williams (41) and her husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian (40) have become parents of a second daughter. The couple, who also have 5-year-old Olympia together, announced the news on TikTok on Tuesday.

The video initially shows the father of the family, who is working on his laptop at a table. Williams sits down next to him and then calls daughter Olympia to them. The 23-time grand slam champion then stands up to return a little later with their newest family member.

At the beginning of this month, the family announced on YouTube that they are expecting a second daughter. The gender was revealed at a gender reveal party. The child’s name has not yet been released. It is also not known when the baby was born exactly.

Williams announced last August that she would end her tennis career. She did that after almost 25 years in which she won 23 Grand Slam titles, led the world rankings for 319 weeks and won four gold medals at the Olympics.



