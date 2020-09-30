Paris: Serena Williams on Wednesday decided to withdraw from the French Open tennis tournament due to injury. The twenty-three Grand Slam champion said that she did a little warm-up and then decided that she would not be able to continue playing.

Serena has hurt the muscles going from the back of the leg to the ankle below the knee. He was to face Svetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garren.

Serena said, “I think I will have to rest for four to six weeks and do nothing, at least two weeks will have to rest. ”

Serena said that there was no time to recover her ankle after the US Open. He also said that there is almost no possibility of him playing any other tournament this year. He said that he is also having trouble walking and he should try to overcome it.

