A great chapter in international tennis closes. US tennis star Serena Williams announced today that she “has started the countdown” for her retirement. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” the 40-year-old winner of 23 Grand Slam titles said in an Instagram post. The champion suggests that the US Open, scheduled for late August, could therefore be her last tournament.

In a cover story for Vogue, she explained that “she never liked the word retreat” and that she prefers the word “evolution” to describe her next steps. “I am evolving away from tennis to other things that are important to me,” including her work with her venture capital firm and raising her family. And so it was time to hang up the racket.

“That moment is always difficult when you love something so much – continued Williams on Instagram -. My God, I love tennis. But now the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering another, exciting Serena. I will enjoy these next few weeks ».

The US champion also revealed to Vogue that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, want another child. “Over the past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child and recently we received some information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel that whenever we are ready, we can expand our family,” he said. -. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet in tennis or two feet out. ‘

Williams will return to the field this week in Toronto, in a hard court tournament leading up to the US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the year. Serena, who turns 41 next month, will end her career with 73 singles titles (23 slams), 23 doubles and over $ 94 million in prizes. Her sponsors include Nike, Audemars Piguet, Away, Beats, Bumble, Gatorade, Gucci, Lincoln, Michelob, Nintendo, Wilson Sporting Goods and Procter and Gamble.

