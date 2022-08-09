american tennis player Serena Williams announced that she will retire from tennis, after taking part in the next edition of the US Open.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That moment is always difficult when you love something so much.” wrote on his instagram account.

The best in the world?

And I add: “My God, I like tennis. But now, the countdown has started. I have to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these next few weeks.”

In the last time, Williams proposed several objectives. The first of them was to become the oldest tennis player, bringing together the male and female branches, to win a grand slam in the open era. He could surpass Ken Rosewall, with 37 years and two months, to win a big tournament, but he did not succeed.

The second was to become the number one on the planet at 37 years old, both in the WTA and in the ATP. Serena has already been the oldest number one, but Roger Federer He surpassed her at 36, a year older than Williams, who was 35 in 2016.

And the third, reach the 24 grand slam titles held by Margaret Court and, why not, overcome them this year, but everything was postponed by his decision.