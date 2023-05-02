The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced last year that she was “cautiously moving away from tennis”, writing in a Vogue magazine article that she would like to expand her family.
Williams, a close friend of Vogue editor-in-chief and co-chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour, is a frequent attendee at the annual event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. On Monday, she wore a form-fitting black dress with a white skirt. Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit, gently placing his hand on 41-year-old Williams’ stomach.
The theme of this year’s gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in honor of the late Chanel designer.
