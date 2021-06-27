The multi-champion American Serena Williams announced this Sunday that she will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, to be played between July 23 and August 8.

“I’m not on the Olympic payroll, at least as far as I know … And if I was, I shouldn’t be,” said the 39-year-old tennis player, London 2012 Olympic champion on the courts at Wimbledon.

Precisely, the former number one is focused on the All England, where she will debut against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich and aspires to win her 24th Grand Slam tournament.

Serena is not the first star tennis player to retire from the Olympics. Earlier this month, Spaniard Rafael Nadal had also announced that he would miss the Olympics in his bid to extend his career. He was followed by the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the Austrian Dominic Thiem and the Spanish Roberto Bautista, among others.

