Serena Williams is still in the race in Melbourne in search of her 24th Grand Slam, as is the mark owned by Margaret Court, the top winner in this category. The American was just two wins away from achieving that goal by qualifying for the Australian Open semifinals with a resounding 6-3, 6-3 against Romanian Simona Halep. And as if to prepare the ground for what he could achieve in a few days on the celestial courts of the “great” oceanic, he gave himself the pleasure of equaling an impressive record by Roger Federer.

With that celebration before the number two in the world, whom he dominated with authority during the hour and 21 minutes that the game lasted, he reached 362 victories in Grand Slams, the same amount accumulated by the Swiss, one of the best in history . The second woman with the most matches won in this type of tournament was far behind, the Czech Martina Navratilova, who has 306.

If Williams defeats Naomi Osaka on Thursday in what will be the 40th “big” semi-final of her career, she will overtake Federer and lead that stat alone.

It will not be easy, because the Japanese, third favorite, is a rival that could complicate it a lot. But the 39-year-old American has not only been playing at a high level, she is also showing physical performance and an ability to move on the court that she had not displayed for several years.

“It was definitely my best match of the tournament, without a doubt. I played against the number two in the world, so I knew it was necessary to do better than what I had been doing so far. And I did it, that’s why I’m very happy,” Serena acknowledged.

Only at the start of both sets was Halep able to cope. In the first, he raised a 0-2 after an initial break by Williams, who still recovered quickly and took the set. And in the second, the Romanian started 2-0 up, but the number 11 in the world did not give her time to celebrate, she returned to take the reins of the match, turned the scoreboard and headed for the victory.

Halep, number two in the world, was dominated by the 39-year-old American. Photo Paul Crock / AFP

“My ability to move on the court has always been one of my strengths and I am happy to have done it again with the ease I was used to,” said the former number one. “Patrick (Mouratoglou, his coach) told me in a long conversation that I had to improve my defense and work on my movements. I did it and realized that I can still improve quickly, which is very good for my game.”

Williams – who gave up just one set so far this tournament (in the second round against Aryna Sabalenka) – will now play his ninth semifinal in the first Grand Slam of the season, a record in the Open Era that he shares with Navratilova. He never lost in that instance in this contest. Of the eight times he has reached this round in the past, he won the title on seven and fell in the final the remainder.

The last time she was in the top four in Melbourne was in 2017, when, eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Olympia, she defeated her sister Venus in the decisive match and won her 23rd ‘big’.

Williams is 8-0 in the semi-finals in Australia. He will go for his ninth victory against Osaka. Photo Paul Crock / AFP

Can he return to the final like four seasons ago? Serena is aware that it will be a complicated task and that she will have to work to overcome Osaka, third in the ranking and winner by a double 6-2 of the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh (71st).

“I am going to play with an incredible rival and it will be very good to continue raising the level of my game. I feel that she does everything well. She has a great serve, a good return game and is very strong both with the drive and with the backhand. . I really want to see how I respond in such an important match, “anticipated Williams.

The former world number one and living tennis legend, who already has the same number of Grand Slam victories as Federer, will seek this Thursday to take another step towards a historic consecration.

Look also

