Serena Williams has said that the time has come to put an end to her tennis careerafter playing the next US Open.

Williams, considered one of the best tennis players in the world, announced that he will leave the sport that gave him the best dividends of his career.

(Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis)

(Nairo Quintana: message to the Petro government after appearing in a new video of the anthem)

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That moment is always difficult when you love something so much,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

She added: “My God, I like tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but simply exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these next few weeks.”

The reason for your withdrawal



“I am here to say that I am evolving from tennis to other things that are more important to me,” wrote the 40-year-old tennis player, who among the reasons she gives highlights her desire to become a mother again.



Williams was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on September 26, 1981, and is the second most successful grand slam player in history with 23 titles. Similarly, she must have her 14 doubles championships, all alongside her older sister, Venus, who was the one who started practicing this sport.

Serena Wiliams garnered 23 WTA Tier 1 titles and reached 32 finals, and also won five WTA Finals. The American was the leader in the ranking in the 2002, 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons, second in 2008 and 2016 and third in 2003 and 2012.

The The Olympic Games also saw her as a winner, since in her career she won four gold medals, He won a Federation Cup and two Hopman Cups.

His father, Richard Williams, who was a tennis coach, He was the architect of the successful career of his two daughters in the sport, helped by Oracene Price, his wife, from whom he separated.

Serena always shared with her sisters Yetunde, Isha, Lyndrea and Venusfrom whom he learned that family unity is something powerful.

They lived in Compton, a poor neighborhood in California, and lived with gang groups. He has had very difficult times in his life, but the worst was when his sister Yetunde Price was murdered. in that town of Los Angeles.

The victory at the Australian Open in 2007 was dedicated to her and she could not celebrate it much. She in the middle of tears she raised the trophy.



In 2016, Williams said she would marry Alexis Ohanian. who was the co-founder of the Reddit social network, and a year later announced that she was pregnant. On September 1, 2017, her daughter was born, whom she named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

rocky beginnings





With venus, and hand in hand with her father, Serena began to go to the neighborhood training courts, they were public, and they had to deal with the dark side of the area. At the age of four she obtained his first title and when she was about to turn 10 she had already won 46 of the 49 contests in which he took part.

His ascending career was fast. Venus was number one on the ranks in California, but Serena surpassed her. Richard, her father, decided in 1991 not to send his daughters to national tournaments in the junior category.thinking of ridding them of racism.

Serena attended the academy she led Rick Micci and who had already helped prestigious players such as Jennifer Capriati and Mary Pierce.

Later, Richard moved to Florida and the change of state was for the benefit of Venus and Serena and their family.. In 1995, when she turned 14, Serena Williams turned professional, but due to her young age she was not admitted to WTA tournaments.

His studies and the cinema

The Bell Challenge tournament in Quebec, Canada, was his first event as a professional, but in her first appearance she was defeated.

I study Art at the Florida Institute. She is a model for her own clothing brand: Aneres (Serena backwards). Several times her costumes were the focus of criticism, but she designed them herself.

“I have never considered tennis as my only outlet. I have always liked to do different things when I was younger. I never really liked to focus everything on tennis,” she once said.

She has ventured as an actress. She has been on shows like Law & Order, Hair Show, ER and Loonatics Unleashed.

He was the center of attention in 2014 when the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, Shamil Tarpishev, questioned her and her sister’s gender, but the WTA fined him $25,000.

In 2015 she was in the movie Pixeles, in the character of Serena Williams. Two years later she was part of the campaign for equal pay for black women, a day that is celebrated on July 31.

Goodbye to one of the most important tennis players in history. And there will be her marks to be beaten like the tournaments in Australia (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2717):

Similarly, the titles at Roland Garros (2002, 2013 and 2015), those at Wimbledon (2002, 2002, 2009, 2012, 2012, 015, 2016) and those at the US Open (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2012 and 2104).

(Mike Tyson reveals unusual reason why he walked away from his Bengal tiger)

(Luis Díaz: the reason why he will be in Arabia during the World Cup in Qatar)

Sports