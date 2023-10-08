Serena Gambarotto was buying cigarettes before starting work when a hit-and-run driver hit her: she died the next day

An event of unprecedented gravity occurred last Friday evening in Preganziol, in the Treviso area. Serena Gambarotto, a 33-year-old barmaid from Treviso, was hit by a hit-and-run driver who lost track of her after hitting her. Transported to hospital in critical condition, the young woman passed away yesterday, Saturday 7 October.

A list, those of deaths at work and road accidents which in Italy continues to grow. Often, the two things coincide, with people losing their lives on the way home to work or vice versa.

A case of this kind occurred on Friday evening in Preganziola small town of 16 thousand inhabitants in the province of Treviso, in Veneto.

A very young woman, Serena Gambarotto, had recently left home to go as she did every day at work. She was employed at a local bar.

Before starting work she stopped to buy the cigarettes and, just at that moment, the unthinkable happened.

A white van he arrived at high speed and hit her head-on, throwing her violently onto the asphalt.

After the impact, the hit-and-run driver he left the scene of the accident without providing assistance.

For Serena Gambarotto there was nothing that could be done

The accident occurred on Terraglio state road, near the “Las Vegas” slot hall. Some passers-by, noticing the helpless body of the young woman on the ground, immediately alerted the emergency services who quickly reached the place.

Serena Gambarotto was immediately picked up and transported to hospitalwhere doctors tried for hours and in every way to save her life.

Unfortunately, yesterday afternoon, Saturday 7 October, the young woman’s heart stopped forever.

The case is now labeled, therefore, as road homicide. Furthermore, the person responsible will also be charged with the very serious crime of failure to assist.

The police are looking for any information useful to trace the driver of the white van. To do this they listened witnesses and they are viewing the Images recorded by video surveillance cameras in the area.

Rumors speak of a man of about 60 years oldperhaps from the area, who has not yet been traced and stopped.