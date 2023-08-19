It seems that the actress is expecting her second child

Over the last few hours the weekly ‘Di Più Tv’ has made public a sensational indiscretion on Serena Rossi. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, it seems that the actress of Mine September has recently discovered that she is expecting her second child. Let’s find out all the details of this rumors together.

Serena Rossi waiting for her second son? According to what was revealed by the newspaper ‘Di Più Tv’ there would be no doubts. The actress would have recently discovered the happy event and, as revealed by the well-known weekly, her joy is immense. With these words ‘Di Più Tv’ announced the news about the actress Mine September:

He has recently discovered that he is again, his joy is uncontainable. After passing through Naples to greet her parents, she left for a vacation with family and some friends in Molise and for a while she too disappeared from her social networks, as did her husband.

Later the well-known weekly revealed that, precisely because of the pregnancythe filming of the third season of Mine September could be postponed. These are the words of ‘Di Più Tv’:

The actress was supposed to start filming between the end of this summer and the beginning of autumn, a highly anticipated season and for which the script is already ready, but it has been postponed to a later date.

Despite the rumor in circulation, let’s say that at the moment the news it has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned.

We still don’t know for sure if Serena Rossi is expecting her second child. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the actress of Mine September he will break the silence and confirm the news that is circulating about him.