They said they had no intention of getting married but after 15 years of love and a 6-year-old son, the VIP couple decided to go down the aisle. They did so with an intimate ceremony open to a few people in a Roman church. The images were captured by the weekly Diva and Woman who will devote a great service to the happy event.

We are talking about Serena Rossi And David Devenire who are married. Some photos have already circulated and we see the actress in a radiant white dress and a bouquet. At her side is her 6-year-old son Diego.

And to think that in a recent interview the couple had admitted that they no longer thought about marriage and that after so many years together they already felt formally married even if they weren’t legally married.

“I would feel uncomfortable wearing the wedding dress. I confess that there was a moment when we really thought about it, even starting to organize something” David said.

In 2019 the proposal arrived live from Mara Venier but then the couple had shelved the idea: “Then due to a series of vicissitudes we shelved the idea and we never talked about it seriously. It would also be difficult to plan it by fitting it into all her commitments. At the moment it is as if we were already married. I stopped wondering when the wedding will be.”

Words later confirmed also by Serena: “I’m not lying: he and I are fine like this, we are happy and we have a wonderful son”.

Evidently things have changed in recent months and the couple has decided to sanction their love even more. The spark between the two struck in 2008 on the set of “Un posto al sole”, the soap broadcast on Rai 3. Love was not born immediately, “at first we couldn’t stand each other” – Rossi said in some interviews . Then the dating and a solid relationship began.