The Italian actress Serena Rossi has landed at the Lido of Venice in the last hours and is pleased and honored by the role that has been entrusted to her. In fact, she will be the godmother of the Festival, which will open tomorrow and will last until 11 September.

The actress Serena Rossi she appears smiling and euphoric in front of the numerous photographers in front of the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort. Serena Rossi has just landed at the Lido of Venice and is ready to act as godmother at the 78th edition of the most anticipated Film Festival of the year, in a beautiful, unique and evocative setting.

The beautiful Neapolitan brunette actress is immortalized in an extremely elegant and fashionable outfit. Wear a silk shirt and baggy pants. The whole look is signed Giorgio Armani. The hair is elegantly gathered and the make-up is minimal, to bring out all its natural beauty.

Serena Rossi talks about herself: what emotions at the Lido of Venice?

Serena Rossi is thrilled and excited for the role of godmother of the festival:

I have been writing and rewriting the text for weeks, I repeat it to myself while I shop or prepare dinner. We are not in a bubble, a beautiful adventure begins among dozens of films from all over the world, but this world is on fire and I feel I have to say this too, maybe I will come out of the canons but I feel I have to do it.

Words that in addition to joy exhibit seriousness and commitment with Serena Rossi is ready for her role. And he adds: