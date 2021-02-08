Serena Williams celebrated her 100th match at the Australian Open, a tournament that she is playing for the 20th time and has won seven times, most recently in 2017., with an overwhelming victory against the German Laura Siegemund (32 years and 49th in the world). The American conceded a break in the first game, but then went over her rival with a 12-1 run to win by a double 6-1 in 56 minutes.

With a spectacular Nike kit, colorful and tight, Serena gave a feeling of power and agility at 39 years old, despite complaints to his right shoulder that he complained about and why he decided not to play Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals of the recent Yarra Valley Open. Williams delivered a sober performance, with 16 winners and 15 unforced errors. In addition, he gave up only nine points with his serve, four of them in that bad first game. From there he did not concede another break ball to Siegemund.

In the second round, the winner of 23 Grand Slams will meet on Wednesday the 24-year-old Serbian and 100th in the ranking, Nina Stojanovic, who beat the Romanian Irina-Camila Begu 6-3, 6-4. At the end of the game, Serena relaxed to talk about the Super Bowl and Tom Brady: “I’m glad I’m done to watch the rest of the game, because Tom is also from my age group.”

Calendar and results.