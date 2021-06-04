Paris (Reuters)

Serena Williams made her way into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday.

The 39-year-old produced a calm and consistent performance against a dangerous competition, and is now the highest-ranked player remaining on the lower side of the lottery.

Serena, who is bidding to equal the world record for 24 women’s singles grand slam wins and her first grand slam title since 2017, will meet 21st-ranked Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for a stone in the quarter-finals.

The match witnessed strong exchange of blows, including 40 successful strikes, especially in the first half, as the two players exchanged intense and powerful blows, as Collins clearly decided that the best way to confront Serena’s strength is to play hard in front of her at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Collins saved three break points and the score is 1-1, although she was 0-40 behind, but she ran into trouble again and the score was 3-3, but this time Serena responded with a long kick after a short ball behind the net from her opponent.

And Collins looked brave again to save a point to win the set at the score 3-5, and then Serena double-served, before clinching the first set with an ace.

Williams appeared to be on course for a quick second set when she broke her opponent in the first game, but 50th seed Collins rallied to win four games in a row as Serena’s errors continued.

And Serena bounced back 1-4 so much that she was berating herself even after winning the points, and suddenly started to bounce back.

The 27-year-old Collins was nervous as she lost her serve to draw 4-4, before Serena won the victory to advance to the last 16 in Paris for the 13th time in her career.