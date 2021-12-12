What was Serena Grandi like when she was young? The photos of the famous woman from the world of entertainment

Serena Grandi she is certainly one of the most famous women in the entertainment world. Actress much appreciated in films that have written pages in the history of Italian cinema, how has she become today? And what was she like when she was a young girl?

Serena Grandi, stage name of Serena Faggioli, was born in Bologna on 23 March 1958. Actress and television personality from our country, she became very famous in the Eighties for having filmed as a leading actress in several films of Italian erotic cinema. Pin-up shapes, Mediterranean beauty, she has always been a beautiful woman. A real sex symbol.

After graduating as a computer programmer and following courses in English, she began working in an analysis laboratory. But the dream was that of cinema. And then he leaves to go to Rome, to Cinecittà. In the capital he studied diction and acting, also participating in internships with famous American directors.

He has the first parts in films such as Ring, Quiet country women, The traveling companion, Quoio heads, Pierino strikes again, Pierino the plague to the rescue !, Sturmtruppen 2 – All at the front, Acapulco, first beach… on the left. It is also part of the fantasy The Adventures of the Incredible Hercules by Luigi Cozzi and the horror cult Antropophagus by Joe D’Amato.

In 1985 the meeting with Tinto Brass and participation in the erotic film Miranda makes her very famous throughout Italy. She will continue to work with femme fatale roles. He has collaborated with Dino Risi, Paolo Villaggio, Lamberto Bava, Alberto Sordi. He also starts working on television. In 1998 she acted in Montella di Tinto Brass and in Radiofreccia, where she is the mother of Stefano Accorsi.

In 2003 she was arrested for a drug neighbor, from which she was later acquitted. Later he participated in the program Il ristorante, in the film film Il papa di Giovanna, in the TV miniseries Una madre, in the series of Sky Cinema 1 Quo vadis, baby? conceived by Gabriele Salvatores. In 2010 she was directed by Pupi Avati in Una boundless youth and then in 2013 in The great beauty by Paolo Sorrentino. In 2017 he participated in the Big Brother VIP.