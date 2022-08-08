The US champion overcomes Parrizas in the 1st round of the WTA 1000, Martina beaten on her debut by Haddad
After 430 days from the success at Roland Garros 2021 against Collins, Serena Williams, 41 years old from October, returns to win a match in the WTA circuit. And she does it on Roger Federer’s 41st birthday. What does it has to do with it? When we talk about both, now, we do it in the past, remembering the glorious times that were, but both seem to have little desire to stop. Serena has hit a blow, now Roger is expected. Returning to Williams, in the 32nd final in Toronto, he defeated the Spanish Nuria Parrizas-Diaz with a comfortable 6-3 6-4, but beyond the game (the opponent was not one of the prohibitive ones, let’s say), that what impressed Serena was the desire, the determination, the determination to want to play again, and again. Someone like her, with 23 slams behind her and a career with endless successes (as well as a bank account), could easily devote herself to something else. But no, she still wants to fight and sweat. So is the Queen back? Let us be satisfied with a “who knows”. Now for the former world number one a certainly more hostile second round, probably against Belinda Bencic, favorite against Tereza Martincova.
Trevisan batting
–
Italy immediately loses Martina Trevisan, who in a really strange match loses against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, one of the players of the moment: 6-2 2-6 6-2 the final result, for a match that first saw the domination of the green-gold representative, then the blue leveled up to let us really glimpse the company, but in the third the bad day in the service of Martina was decisive for the final result. Victory also for the Wimbledon winner, Elena Rybakina (on Bouzkova), for Karolina Pliskova (in the derby with Krejcikova), and Simona Halep, who is slowly returning to her levels, winner on an increasingly crisis Donna Vekic (6- 0 6-2).
August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 00:29)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Serena #victory #year #Trevisan #immediately #Toronto
Leave a Reply