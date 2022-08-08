After 430 days from the success at Roland Garros 2021 against Collins, Serena Williams, 41 years old from October, returns to win a match in the WTA circuit. And she does it on Roger Federer’s 41st birthday. What does it has to do with it? When we talk about both, now, we do it in the past, remembering the glorious times that were, but both seem to have little desire to stop. Serena has hit a blow, now Roger is expected. Returning to Williams, in the 32nd final in Toronto, he defeated the Spanish Nuria Parrizas-Diaz with a comfortable 6-3 6-4, but beyond the game (the opponent was not one of the prohibitive ones, let’s say), that what impressed Serena was the desire, the determination, the determination to want to play again, and again. Someone like her, with 23 slams behind her and a career with endless successes (as well as a bank account), could easily devote herself to something else. But no, she still wants to fight and sweat. So is the Queen back? Let us be satisfied with a “who knows”. Now for the former world number one a certainly more hostile second round, probably against Belinda Bencic, favorite against Tereza Martincova.