Serena Williams passed the first really tough test of this Australian Open with flying colors against the young woman (she is 22 years old, 17 years younger than her) and powerful Aryna Sabalenka, one of the tennis players with the best form on the circuit, whom she beat in a very tough match by 6-4, 2-6 and 6-4 in 2h: 09. The 39-year-old American defended herself as if she were 19 against a very aggressive tennis player and in the end she even surpassed her rival in winning shots (30-24).

Serena is three victories away from finally claiming her 24th Grand Slam title, with which it would equal the absolute record of Margaret Court. To continue his stalking that brand he will have to win on Tuesday at Simona Halep oa Iga Swiatek. There are no easy games for her or for anyone.

Serena is a lot of Serena and intimidated a girl who dominates during the year on the circuit (she has 9 trophies), but who has not yet exploded in majors. In fact, she has never passed the last 16 and her record against seeded players is now 1-6. Not for that he made things easy for Williams. He had options in the first set, he took the second and in the third he brushed the comeback after being 4-1 against. But the American, who knows them all, did not get nervous and in the tenth game she scored the decisive break that gave her the victory. The serve (9 aces and 78% of points with first), returned to help the multi-champion, who did not accuse the wear of a game of more than two hours and with Some long exchanges and games.

