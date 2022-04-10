Moments of fear for Serena Enardu who accused new health problems that led her to an urgent hospitalization: this is how the former tronist of Men and Women is now

Serena Enardu rescued by her son yesterday after having accused a new and unexpected illness. The former tronista of Men and Women in recent months has been facing various physical problems that have brought her exhaustion and weakness so much as to cause her to faint yesterday.

To find the famous ex gieffina on the ground is her son Thomas who immediately tried to lend her help and to alert the rescuers. A really bad moment for Serena but above all for her firstborn who found his mother unconscious of her.

As soon as Tommaso became aware of his mother’s physical condition, he alerted i rescue and called all close relatives of his family. To arrive on site together with the mother of the former tronista, also his twin sister Elga and the ambulance together with the 118 health workers.

To make known what really happened is Serena herself in her Instagram stories during the long morning of Saturday 9 April. Enardu has thus updated all her fans worried about hers physical conditions explain what happened yesterday.

Serena Enardu rescued by her son: new hospitalization

Serena explains what happened on the morning of Saturday 9 April through her Instagram profile. Once back home from the hospital, the former tronista of Men and Women said: “I was sick, I passed out again“.

“Now I feel better but very weak. Thanks again to the ambulance operators, to Elga, who risked a heart attack, to Tommy who was the first to help me and to mom who rushed in without ever leaving me a second. Thank you all from the heart. Don’t worry, I recover and come back stronger than before “ said Serena on Instagram.

In February theEnardu she had been struck by a strong fatigue that had led her to a first faint and then to hospitalization. Despite the delicate moment that the former tronista is experiencing, she has never felt alone because with her there is all her big family.