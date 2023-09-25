Serena Enardu reveals the behind the scenes of the separation between Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi

Over the last few hours, Serena Enardu she became the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding the separation between her sister Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi. The former tronista of Men and women gave fans some more details about the difficult period her twin is going through. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Serena Enardu is back to being talked about social. Recently, the former tronista of Men and women it ended up in the center of the gossip because of some confessions that she herself released about her sister’s love life.

In detail, a few hours ago, Elga Enardu published a series of Images on his Instagram profile which raised many doubts regarding the alleged breakup Diego Daddi. Without making any specific reference, the woman even showed photos of the suitcases to leave home.

The words of Serena Enardu

Needless to say, fans were alarmed and immediately started commenting on the news arrived suddenly. In light of this, Serena Enardu decided to intervene and reveal some backstory regarding the issue. These were the words released through his social account:

In life you can’t say I do this or that, sometimes things happen that make you experience days in a completely different way. Elga is going through a very difficult period in her life.

In detail, Pago’s wife wanted to launch a appeal asking all his fans to respect the privacy of his sister in such a delicate moment. Although he did not make any reference to the separation between Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi, the former tronista silenced the gossip.