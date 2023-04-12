The two were given for certain on the Island and instead do not appear in the official cast of the program. What happened?

Less and less until the start of the new edition of theIsland of the Famous with at the helm once again the duo composed of Ilary Blasi in the studio and Alvin sent to Honduras. The departure is set for Monday 17 April in prime time on Canale 5 and the official competitors of this edition have already been announced.

The novelty is the participation of several characters paired with loved ones. However, reading the official cast list, those who have followed the approach to reality have realized the lack of some characters given up until a few weeks ago for certain on the Island. We are talking specifically about Gianmarco Onestini, Serena and Elga Enardu, Luca Di Carlo and Gian Maria Sainato.

How come they aren’t there? According to numerous rumors, the stop would have come from the upper floors of Mediaset with Pier Silvio who would have decided so to avoid a too trashy turn of the program. After the controversy at Big Brother Vip it seems that Berlusconi Junior wants to change the way of interpreting reality shows on his network.

To try to understand the truth Fanpage.it reached two of the excluded, Serena Enardu and Gianmarco Onestini and their version was different.

Serena admitted that she was never contacted to participate in theIsland of the Famous and the rumors were just fake news. “There’s nothing to say, the initial rumors about my and my sister Elga’s participation were fake news, news that went viral but without any foundation. It’s not true, we shouldn’t have done the Island” – he said.

The same opinion also had it Gianmarco: “There was nothing with the Island, I don’t know what to say. There was no contact for the reality show, you won’t see me in Honduras. I had read my name around, but there was nothing official” – her words.

In short, apparently they were just rumors and were never on the list. Certainly during the reality show there will be new entries in progress, who knows it will not concern those who have been considered excluded.