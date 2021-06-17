Serena Carassai, former dancer of Amici di Maria De Filippi, has published a post on social media to ask for help: the reason

Amici di Maria De Filippi makes people talk about themselves even after many years, in particular the protagonists of the old editions. That of 2009 was a rather talked about edition. Now talking is Serena Carassai, dancer of that year.

The girl made an appeal on Instagram asking everyone to turn and share in their own stories the post shared on his feed. The post talks about the murder of his father, Remo Carassai, found lifeless in 2918 in the workplace.

Now, the dancer of Amici di Maria De Filippi, asks for justice but above all she wants to know the truth and wants to know who killed her father. On the post he writes:

Probably this post will offend the sensitivity of some of you, this was my father 3 years ago on 03/02/2018, on the ground, in the Bel Poggio residential center where he was working. It is not known why he had 4 skull fractures and no arm fractures or bruises. The brigade was called because someone does not know who immediately thought of an accident and not of an alleged murder.

My father has not had any illness and this is not me saying but the autopsy, and therefore I kindly ask you to run this post, so that my father’s killer or killers can begin to understand that this time I will go to the bottom of this business without any mercy. I ask for justice for Remo Carassai, a good man and a hard worker, who has been deprived of the possibility of becoming a grandfather.

The girl also tagged the editorial staff of Le Iene hoping that at least they can help her seek the truth.