Serena Bortone’s dig at Memo Remigi: “The fakes don’t lose them”

The question and answer continues between Serena Bortone and Memo Remigi after the case of the harassment suffered by Jessica Morlacchi during the program Today is another day.

Guest of It’s not the Arenain fact, Remigi has revealed that he has not received even a phone call from Serena Bortone after his departure from Rai.

“We also exchanged phone calls outside work. But after the more heartfelt fact, not even a phone call” declared Remigi in Massimo Giletti’s program.

Bortone did not comment on the singer’s statements, but, during the episode of Today is another day broadcast on Rai 1 on the afternoon of Monday 5 December, the journalist, without explicitly naming Memo Remigi, threw a dig at the latter.

In fact, while interviewing Iva Zanicchi, Serena Bortone complimented her on her sincerity and frankness, adding: “Iva, you are yourself and whoever is herself always has something extra. Because we can forgive who is himself. Do you know who it is that we never forgive? The fakes. People who pretend to be one way and reveal themselves another way. Those people there, at least I, never forgive them”.