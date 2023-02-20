Over the past few hours, Serena Bortone she became the protagonist of an interview given to the “Corriere Della Sera”. To the microphones of the newspaper, in addition to revealing some details about her private life, the famous presenter revealed an unprecedented background on Mara Venier. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Serena Bortone is one of conductors most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Reached by the “Corriere Della Sera”, the presenter let herself go to some confidences about his friendships, work and love life.

When she landed in the television studios of the Rai networks, the woman was able to count on support of her colleagues, such as Mara Venier for example. These were hers words:

I met so much affection from Mara Venier, Milly Carlucci and Antonella Clerici. The queens of Rai and also Sabrina Ferilli were very affectionate with me when I arrived at the entertainment of Rai1. And I don’t forget, it wasn’t due. It was nice and unexpected.

Serena Bortone: private life

After that, the conversation turned to hers love life. In addition to declaring single disproving the alleged flirting with Lorenzo Viotti, Serena said:

I had two important cohabitations. I am a welcoming woman. I never dreamed of the white dress and certainly never thought my life could be fulfilled through marriage.

Therefore, the woman never thought that hers life could be realized through marriage. Bortone also spoke about hers lack of maternity stating that I have not searched for a son: