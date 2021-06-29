The former n.1, who chases the Margaret Court Grand Slam record, retires with a muscle injury at 3-3 in the first set against Sasnovich. The last title at Wimbledon is from 2016

She had entered the field like a queen, with the white train and the royal attitude, but in an instant her realm collapsed into a thousand pieces, like the dream of chasing the 24th Grand Slam. Serena Williams, 39, had to surrender to an injury, probably a muscle, during the first set of her Championships debut match against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serena, fresh from Roland Garros where she came out in the round of 16 against Rybakina, slipped on the grass as she hit a forehand in the fifth game, winced and when she got up she started limping. She tried to continue but at 3-3 her right leg gave out. Getting up she burst into tears and headed for the net to greet her opponent.

Long fast – Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, made it to the final of the tournament in 2018 and 2019 without lifting the trophy. Serena’s last Grand Slam dates back to 2017 when she won the Australian Open while she was already expecting her daughter Olympia born in September of the same year. The last Wimbledon title instead dates back to 2016.

