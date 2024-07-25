Serebryakov’s brother stated that the photo in the media does not depict his relative

The brother of Yevgeny Serebryakov, suspected of blowing up the car of the officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Andrei Torgashov, stated that the photographs that appeared in the media do not depict his relative. This was reported by RIA News.

Moreover, he added, the age of the young man described does not correspond to the age of his relative.

Earlier, Serebryakov’s brother said that he had little contact with him. “We didn’t communicate well,” he said, explaining that he could not devote enough time to him because of his family and children.

On July 24, an SUV belonging to a General Staff officer exploded in Moscow. The person who carried out the explosion, on orders from the Ukrainian special services, installed an explosive device under the bottom of the car and then remotely detonated the vehicle. As a result, two people were injured.

After this, Serebryakov flew to Turkey. Local security forces detained him at Russia’s request.