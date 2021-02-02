The Moscow authorities will not renew the contract with Kirill Serebrennikov, artistic director of the Gogol Center, who was found guilty of embezzlement. The fact that he will lose his contract is reported by TASS citing a knowledgeable source.

“The Department of Culture will not renew the contract with Kirill Serebrennikov, his contract expires at the end of this month,” said the source.

Serebrennikov himself confirmed to the agency that his contract ends “on the twentieth of February,” but did not disclose details.

In June 2020, Serebrennikov, accused of fraud, was sentenced to three years of probation. Other defendants in the Seventh Studio case also received suspended sentences: Yuri Itin – three years suspended, Alexei Malobrodsky – two years suspended.

The court recovered 129 million rubles from them at the suit of the Ministry of Culture. They were found guilty in a criminal case on embezzlement of funds allocated from the state budget for the theatrical project “Platform”.