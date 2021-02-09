The founder and artistic director of the Gogol Center, Kirill Serebrennikov, spoke about his retirement from the Moscow theater. He posted a post in Instagram, in which he thanked friends, students and enemies for a unique experience.

Serebrennikov stressed that the Gogol Center will continue to exist not only as a theater, but also as an idea. “Theater and freedom are more important and wider, which means they are more tenacious than all kinds of officials, circumstances, and even more important and wider than their creators,” he wrote.

“Try to make sure that the theater remains alive and freedom is necessary for you. And don’t be discouraged. In despondency, there is neither life nor freedom. You know what to do, ”the director added.

Earlier in February it became known that the Moscow authorities would not renew the contract with the artistic director of the Gogol Center found guilty of embezzlement. In June 2020, Serebrennikov, accused of fraud, was sentenced to three years of probation. The Theater Critics Association stood up for the director, urging the authorities to keep him as artistic director.