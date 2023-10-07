Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

There are always phenomena on social media such as Instagram and TikTok that attract the attention of users.

One of the most recent examples is Serdar Görel from Turkey’s Yozgar district, whose resemblance to the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is causing a stir.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk: ​​The Founder of Türkiye

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was born on May 19, 1881 in Selânik, now Thessaloniki in Greece, and died on November 10, 1938 in Istanbul. He was a Turkish statesman, revolutionary and the founder of the Republic of Turkey as well as its first president.

After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire after World War I, Atatürk played a central role in the founding of the modern Turkish Republic. He implemented a series of reforms to transform Turkey from an Ottoman sultanate into a modern, democratic and secular nation.

Serdar Görel with a striking resemblance. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press – Screenshot / TikTok / @serdargorel

Ataturk placed great emphasis on education and founded numerous schools and universities across the country. He viewed education as the key to Turkey’s development and modernization.

His vision and reforms laid the foundation for modern Turkey and continue to influence the country today. Ataturk is revered as a national hero in Turkey and his legacy is commemorated nationwide every year on November 10, the day of his death. The national soccer teams (men) of Germany and Turkey will also play against each other on November 18th NEXTG.tv reported.

Serdar Görel: From documentation to internet phenomenon

Serdar Görel first became known for his role in a documentary on the Turkish television station TRT. But his popularity really exploded when he decided to create one Instagram and TikTok-Open an account. He caught the attention of many with his live broadcasts and quickly became a viral hit.

Public reactions to Serdar Görel’s resemblance to Ataturk

The fascination of users is clearly noticeable among Serdar Görel’s posts on TikTok and Instagram. An impressed woman comments that Serdar Görel should star in a film about Ataturk. Another user can hardly believe what she sees and writes: “I can’t believe my eyes, he looks so much like him.” The deep admiration and interest in Görel’s resemblance to Atatürk is also underlined by another comment in which a User wishes him: “Hopefully you’ll stay with us for a long time.”