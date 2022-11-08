The Cartagena company Sercar Servicios Integrales received this Tuesday night, from the hands of the vice-president of the Autonomous Community, Isabel Franco, the SME of the Year 2022 Award. The awards ceremony was held at the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena and was attended by a Hundreds of guests, including the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, as well as business representatives from the region. The awards were sponsored by Banco de Santander, with the participation of the Lorca, Murcia and Cartagena Chambers of Commerce, the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Vocento Group.

There were four special mentions for companies. In the internationalization section, Fama Sofas, from Murcia, was awarded. Digitization and innovation went to Smart Heritage, also located in the capital; the one for training and employment was for Nueva Cocina Mediterránea 2002, from Alcantarilla, and the one for responsible company, for Terminal Marítima de Cartagena, located in the port city.

Sercar Servicios Integrales is a company founded in 2008 and its main lines of business are training, property development, software development, Big Data and Digital Marketing. This event is held in all the Autonomous Communities and subsequently all the regional winners compete in a national phase to designate the best SME in Spain. The award-winning firm from Cartagena will attend this event this Tuesday.

For Isabel Franco, the winners “are a clear example of the competitiveness and effort of our entrepreneurs who, even in the most difficult times, have managed to get ahead, move forward and continue generating business opportunities.” For his part, the president of the Chamber of Cartagena, Miguel Martínez, asked the administrations to “legislate without thinking about short-term electoral gains and seek the well-being of citizens, businessmen and the economy in general.”