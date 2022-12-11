For the second day in a row, Serb demonstrators in northern Kosovo blocked access to main roads leading to Serbia with heavy vehicles on Sunday. Last night, protesters and Kosovo police also got involved in a firefight. According to their own words, the police were shot at three times and fired back “in self-defense”. There were no casualties, international news agencies reported on Sunday.

The tense relationship between Kosovo authorities and the country’s Serbian minority has taken on a new focus in recent weeks – northern Kosovo, a hotbed of Serbian nationalism, as the battleground. Serbs there reacted violently against actions by the authorities in the Kosovo capital Pristina, which they consider anti-Serb.

The reason for the most recent protests is the arrest of a former police officer last Saturday. He was one of the Serbian police officers in Kosovo who resigned last month in protest against the first introduced – and then repealed – obligation to have Kosovo number plates on the car. Serbs who do not recognize Kosovo’s independence viewed this measure as a provocation.

Conflict not new

According to EULEX, the EU mission patrolling northern Kosovo, Serb protesters threw a stun grenade at one of the mission’s armored vehicles on Saturday night. This is accompanied by a loud bang and a bright flash of light.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has on Sunday Twitter written that the EU does not tolerate the ‘criminal’ acts of violence in North Kosovo. “Kosovan Serbs must remove the barriers immediately.”

Conflicts between Kosovo and Serbia are not new, but each time finds a new catalyst. Although Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, the Serbian government has never recognized this. Belgrade is encouraging Serb Kosovars – some 120,000 out of Kosovo’s 1.8 million inhabitants – to defy Pristina’s authority.