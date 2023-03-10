Home page politics

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić no longer categorically rules out sanctions against Russia. So far, however, they have not been necessary.

Belgrade – Serbia no longer wants to rule out possible sanctions against Russia. President Vučić told a Serbian TV channel: “I don’t promise we won’t do it”. This is reported by the Russian state agency mug However, the Serbian position is so firm that no sanctions have had to be imposed so far, added Vučić. So far he has always said he will not impose sanctions on Russia.

Besides Belarus, Serbia is the only country in Europe that does not support the Western sanctions against Moscow. Parts of the Serbian population also support Russia’s attack on Ukraine. There have already been pro-Russian demonstrations in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. Although Serbia condemned the Russian invasion, Vučić took about 40 hours to do so after the attack began. Then the President declared that it was considered a serious mistake to violate the territorial integrity of a country like Ukraine.

Serbia’s balancing act between Russia and the EU

In general, Serbia seems to be torn between Russia on the one hand and the EU on the other. The country has been an EU accession candidate since 2012. The main reason Serbia is not yet a member is the conflict with Kosovo. Most recently, however, the two states had shown willingness to approach each other. Vučić and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti accepted an EU proposal aimed at normalizing the tense relationship. This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the end of February after mediation talks in Brussels.

At the same time, Serbia maintains good relations with Russia and is dependent on Moscow for its energy supply. In March 2022, Serbia voted in the UN General Assembly for a resolution condemning Russia. However, there was no mention of sanctions in the paper.

Reluctance to sanctions against Russia – but also criticism of Moscow

In Serbia there are also voices that support punitive measures against Moscow and isolated demonstrations against the Russian war of aggression. In the past, Vučić has responded to Russia critics with a bleak scenario should Serbia join the sanctions: “I ask you, how are you going to explain to the people that three days later Russia will say that they will protect Serbia’s territorial integrity in the UN Security Council not supported?”

In January, Vučić finally surprised with criticism towards Russia. The occasion was a report that was broadcast on the Serbian branch of the Russian state broadcaster RT. In it, the Wagner mercenary group called on Serbs to join the Russian fight against Ukraine. Vučić reacted with outrage. In a TV interview, he asked: “Why are you doing this to Serbia? Why are you calling on Wagner to do this, even though it violates the regulations?” Those were rare, Russia-critical tones from Belgrade. (Gregor-Josè Moser)