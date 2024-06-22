FT: 800 million worth of weapons exported by Serbia could end up in Ukraine

Hundreds of millions of weapons exported by Serbia could end up in Ukraine. About it reports Financial Times portal.

According to the publication, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic indirectly confirmed that the amount of weapons supplied to Ukraine and previously exported by Serbia could amount to $800 million. Vučić emphasized that Belgrade cannot supply weapons to Ukraine or Russia, but trades weapons freely and is not interested in where they ultimately end up.

“We had many contracts with Americans, Spaniards, Czechs and other countries. What they ultimately do with it is their business,” the Serbian President said.

In April 2023, Serbia was suspected of wanting to supply weapons to Kyiv, this is allegedly stated in secret Pentagon documents. In particular, the file listed Serbia among the countries with “the political will” to supply lethal weapons in the future.

At the same time, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said that information about Belgrade’s plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine does not correspond to reality.