FT: $800 million worth of weapons exported by Serbia could end up in Ukraine

Almost a billion dollars worth of weapons exported by Serbia since 2022 could end up in Ukraine. This was indirectly confirmed by the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

The weapon is valued at approximately $800 million. According to Vucic, this amount is “broadly accurate” and corresponds to data for two to three years.

The Serbian leader stressed that Belgrade cannot supply weapons to Ukraine or Russia, but freely trades in weapons and is not interested in where they ultimately end up.

We had many contracts with Americans, Spaniards, Czechs and other countries. What they end up doing with it is their business. Alexander Vucic President of Serbia

Serbia was already suspected of wanting to supply weapons to Kyiv

In April 2023, Serbia was suspected of wanting to supply weapons to Ukraine, this is allegedly stated in secret Pentagon documents that were leaked online.

A secret chart showing responses from 38 governments to questions about military assistance to Kyiv, including the desire to supply Ukraine with weapons, listed actors with “the political will” to supply lethal weapons in the future.

Among these states, Serbia was also mentioned, which spoke positively about the presence of military capabilities and political will to supply weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). At the same time, Belgrade refused to conduct training for the Ukrainian military.

Belgrade has repeatedly denied the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Later, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said that information about Belgrade’s plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine does not correspond to reality. According to the diplomat, the purpose of such messages is to worsen relations with Russia.

He also recalled that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly denied sending weapons to Ukraine.

Another thing is that Serbia has a well-developed defense industry; they were actively selling weapons even before the start of the Northern Military District. It cannot be ruled out that such weapons, previously acquired by third countries, may end up in Ukraine Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko Russian Ambassador to Serbia

Vucic himself emphasized that his country does not supply weapons to either Ukraine or Russia. He also called false information about the export of weapons by one of the parties to the conflict through Turkey. At the same time, Vucic noted that there are many defense industry enterprises in Serbia.

When you produce ammunition, it will inevitably end up in a conflict zone or crisis region Alexander Vucic President of Serbia

Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that information about Serbia’s possible sale of weapons to Ukraine through third countries is worth checking.

If the Serbs knew that weapons were going to Ukraine even through third countries, this cannot be regarded as a friendly step Vladimir Dzhabarov member of the Federation Council

At the same time, the senator admitted that such messages could be deliberately disseminated by third countries “to push Russia and Serbia apart.”

Europe and the US worked to distance Vucic from Putin

The United States and European countries have long worked to distance Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to an unnamed Western diplomat.

The source said that after the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, the American ambassador to the country, Christopher Hill, arrived in Serbia, who was supposed to play a key role in this regard. However, then Belgrade refused to support sanctions against Moscow and did not interrupt air traffic with Russia. At the same time, Vucic has repeatedly complained about the pressure on Serbia because of its position.

Everyone expected that [Хилл] quarreled with Vucic, but his only goal was to distance Belgrade from Moscow. He succeeded. Vučić has not met or even called Putin for many years. And, of course, the question arises about the supply of weapons, which ultimately end up in Ukraine F.T.

Analysts noted that for the West, seeking support for Ukraine has become more important than pushing Vucic towards democratic reforms.