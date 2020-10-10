A resident of the village of Staichevo in Serbia amazed netizens when showedwhat kind of water flows from the tap. At first, the villagers complained that a cloudy liquid that smelled of silt was coming from the water supply system. A few days later, the water became flammable and explosive, as demonstrated in the video.

Apparently, the water has an increased content of methane or another gas with similar properties. Foreign impurities could have entered the water pipeline on the way from the water treatment plant in Zrenjanin to the surrounding villages. Staichevo, where the recording was made, is located a kilometer from the sewage treatment plant.

The water treatment plant in Zrenjanin justifies itself by investing nearly a million euros in the renovation of its facilities in July 2020. Residents reply to this that so far they have not felt the effect. It has been forbidden to use tap water for drinking in the district for 16 years. Now, for the liquid that comes from the city water supply, it seems that another use has been found.

“The richest village in the world: oil comes straight from the tap “,” You have not checked, maybe you can refuel the car with this mixture? ” and oil? “,” You are the first who managed to combine the gas pipeline and water supply“- users joke.

Ukrainian commentators also praised the Serbian miracle:

