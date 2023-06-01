In the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade on May 31, the Serbs held a prayer service for peace in Kosovo. Izvestia correspondent Semyon Yeremin shared footage from the scene.

“A large queue gathered at the entrance to the temple for the beginning of the prayer service. These people, young and old, have gathered here to pray for peace in Kosovo,” the correspondent says.

It is in this temple that the relics of Patriarch Nikolai Velimirovich are kept. It is customary in Serbia to ask this saint for peace.

On May 29, representatives of the KFOR (Kosovo Force, an international force led by NATO, which is responsible for ensuring stability in Kosovo) attacked the Serbs in Kosovo. Gunfire and the sound of impact bombs were heard, and tear gas was used.

Over 50 people were injured. During the clashes, 14 Italian citizens from among the military international forces led by NATO were injured. At the same time, it was reported about the wounded KFOR military from Hungary and Moldova.

Clashes between the special forces and the Serbs began on the morning of May 26 in the north. Law enforcement officers surrounded the administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvechan and Leposavich, explaining to the residents that they allegedly help the newly elected mayors to start work. The Serbs took to the defense of the buildings.

Vucic called Pristina’s goal a clash between Serbia and NATO. He said that the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija could lead to a serious conflict.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.