On January 6, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called on the international community to take urgent measures to prevent another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized Kosovo in connection with the assassination attempt on Serbs during the celebration of Christmas Eve.

“I condemn this heinous crime in the strongest terms and ask the international community to take immediate action and bring those responsible to justice. This is another in a series of horrific incidents that demonstrate the seriousness of the conditions Serbs live in Kosovo and Metohija on a daily basis,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

The fact that an Albanian in Kosovo wounded two Serbs, including one minor, by opening fire with automatic weapons, became known earlier in the day. An 11-year-old teenager and a 21-year-old young man were injured. Fire on them was opened near the town of Strpce in the village of Gotovusha from a passing car.

The Albanian shooter has now been detained by the police. He was taken to the city of Uroševac for interrogation.

As the head of the office, Petar Petkovic, noted, the incident is an attempted murder of civilians.

The next escalation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began in the summer of 2022, after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian license plates and personal documents.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.